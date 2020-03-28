Capital Research Global Investors Sells 113,511 Shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,156,651 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 113,511 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 7.60% of CONMED worth $241,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in CONMED by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,947 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. AXA acquired a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,638,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in CONMED by 2,488.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 142,986 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,990,000 after purchasing an additional 137,462 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director John L. Workman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,392.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNMD opened at $55.26 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $116.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.00.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CONMED from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CONMED currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

