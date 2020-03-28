Capital Research Global Investors Sells 2,385,201 Shares of Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its holdings in Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,296,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,385,201 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.03% of Azul worth $183,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,006,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,467,000 after purchasing an additional 357,089 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,199,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,159,000 after acquiring an additional 516,140 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,264,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,138,000 after purchasing an additional 197,787 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Azul by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,093,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,807,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Azul by 409.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,076,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,575,000 after purchasing an additional 865,450 shares during the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AZUL opened at $11.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.18. Azul SA has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $44.55.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AZUL shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

About Azul

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

