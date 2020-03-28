Capital Research Global Investors Sells 573,735 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,554,943 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 573,735 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.50% of Applied Materials worth $278,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Applied Materials by 7,516.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nomura upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.62. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

