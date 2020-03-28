Capital Research Global Investors Sells 73,886 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 692,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 73,886 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.48% of Lam Research worth $202,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,447,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,892,306,000 after buying an additional 23,438 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,574,000 after purchasing an additional 76,302 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,141,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,671,000 after buying an additional 38,064 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Lam Research by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,044,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,480,000 after buying an additional 205,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Lam Research by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 677,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,031,000 after buying an additional 100,254 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $314.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.33.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total value of $3,852,830.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.10, for a total transaction of $438,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,700,076. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRCX opened at $241.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.58. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $171.04 and a 12 month high of $344.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

