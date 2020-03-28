Capital Research Global Investors Takes $140.48 Million Position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,186,109 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,483,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.91% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,252,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,350,000 after acquiring an additional 218,678 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,829,000 after purchasing an additional 135,901 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 787,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,226,000 after purchasing an additional 327,628 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 701,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advent International Corp MA lifted its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 565,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,978,000 after purchasing an additional 383,498 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wood & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.60.

WWD opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is 22.95%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $415,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

