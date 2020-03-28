Capital Research Global Investors Takes Position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,409,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,864,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 3.23% of Sarepta Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,143.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.95.

Shares of SRPT opened at $94.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $158.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($1.30). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.77% and a negative return on equity of 67.13%. The company had revenue of $100.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,596.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

