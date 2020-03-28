Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,212 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Capital Southwest worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth about $3,147,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth about $3,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

CSWC has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Securities upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

In other news, CEO Bowen S. Diehl purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,151.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scott Sarner purchased 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $200,165.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 48,137 shares of company stock valued at $505,217. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSWC opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $230.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $22.90.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 21.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.78%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 115.49%.

Capital Southwest Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.