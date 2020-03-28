Capital World Investors Acquires 22,623 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,623 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.13% of Lam Research worth $57,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $241.22 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $171.04 and a 12-month high of $344.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $283.81 and its 200 day moving average is $273.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total value of $3,852,830.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.10, for a total transaction of $438,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,386 shares of company stock worth $7,700,076 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $314.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.33.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

