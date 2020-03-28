Capital World Investors Acquires 400,000 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,873,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 2.96% of Iridium Communications worth $95,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IRDM shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $578,717.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,403,744.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $2,822,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $32.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $138.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 28.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

