Capital World Investors Boosts Stock Holdings in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM)

Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 80.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,302,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,027,000 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 5.16% of Cardtronics worth $102,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cardtronics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cardtronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Cardtronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cardtronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Cardtronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

CATM opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Cardtronics PLC has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $47.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.62.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $338.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.90 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 27.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Cardtronics PLC will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CATM. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

