Capital World Investors Buys 175,307 Shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,585,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,307 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 7.40% of Trupanion worth $96,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Trupanion by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Trupanion by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 37,802 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Trupanion by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 379,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,201,000 after acquiring an additional 90,420 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $59,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,784.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $144,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,777. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Trupanion from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Shares of TRUP opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $30.01. The company has a market cap of $989.68 million, a PE ratio of -442.67 and a beta of 1.68. Trupanion Inc has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $38.06.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.92 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. Analysts expect that Trupanion Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

