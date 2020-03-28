Capital World Investors Buys 703,492 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,433,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703,492 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 5.90% of Allegheny Technologies worth $153,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 407.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 48,606 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 916.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,049,000.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

ATI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra dropped their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays downgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

ATI opened at $9.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.