Capital World Investors Buys New Position in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,650,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,582,000. Capital World Investors owned about 0.30% of XP at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of XP during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of XP during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XP during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of XP during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of XP during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000.

Get XP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XP opened at $22.26 on Friday. XP Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $43.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.94.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. XP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.