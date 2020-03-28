Capital World Investors Cuts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Capital World Investors lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,067,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,920 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.70% of Cummins worth $191,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,102,111,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,542,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,936,000 after purchasing an additional 76,432 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,655,000 after purchasing an additional 244,103 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 2,162.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,466,000 after purchasing an additional 24,484 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $131.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $186.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMI. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $147.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.53.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.