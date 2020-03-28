Capital World Investors Grows Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Capital World Investors boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,872,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 992,224 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 0.06% of General Electric worth $54,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 496,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 340,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 16,141 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 500.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 18,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

GE stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

