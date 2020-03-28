Capital World Investors Has $110.30 Million Stock Position in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 168.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,316,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 826,015 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 1.71% of InterXion worth $110,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INXN. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in InterXion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of InterXion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of InterXion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterXion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterXion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterXion stock opened at $77.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 109.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.78. InterXion Holding NV has a one year low of $64.29 and a one year high of $102.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.49.

A number of analysts have commented on INXN shares. ValuEngine upgraded InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

