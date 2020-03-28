Capital World Investors Has $114.74 Million Position in YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY)

Capital World Investors reduced its holdings in shares of YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,173,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 90,482 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 2.69% of YY worth $114,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in YY during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in YY by 3,983.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in YY during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in YY by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in YY during the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of YY in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded YY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.62.

Shares of YY opened at $53.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.45 and a 200-day moving average of $58.68. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.43. YY Inc has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $88.85.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. YY had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts expect that YY Inc will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

