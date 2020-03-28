Capital World Investors Has $49.18 Million Stock Holdings in Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Capital World Investors increased its position in Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,177,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,114,604 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 6.49% of Rubius Therapeutics worth $49,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,167,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,090,000 after buying an additional 1,349,662 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,251,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,390,000 after buying an additional 10,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 663,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 38,060 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,353,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, Director David R. Epstein bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,805,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,789,321.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 58.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RUBY shares. BidaskClub upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SVB Leerink downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rubius Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.18.

RUBY stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57. Rubius Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics Inc will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.