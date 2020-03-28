Capital World Investors Has $72.55 Million Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Capital World Investors lowered its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,117,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,375,873 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 2.36% of KB Home worth $72,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in KB Home by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,841,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on KB Home from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on KB Home in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of KBH opened at $17.95 on Friday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average of $33.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. KB Home’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

