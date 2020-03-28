Capital World Investors Has $82.21 Million Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Capital World Investors cut its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 86,098 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.51% of Tiffany & Co. worth $82,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.89.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $127.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.70 and its 200-day moving average is $121.38. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $78.60 and a one year high of $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

