Capital World Investors Purchases 245,100 Shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Capital World Investors grew its position in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,091,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,100 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 3.00% of Globant worth $115,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Globant in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOB opened at $85.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.39 and a 200-day moving average of $104.65. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 59.66 and a beta of 0.84. Globant SA has a one year low of $68.68 and a one year high of $141.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLOB. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on Globant from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.70.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

