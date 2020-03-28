Capital World Investors Purchases 805,000 Shares of Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 199.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,209,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805,000 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 5.10% of Arco Platform worth $53,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Arco Platform by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the third quarter worth $301,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the fourth quarter worth $588,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the fourth quarter worth $875,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Arco Platform by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Arco Platform from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

NASDAQ ARCE opened at $44.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -746.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Arco Platform Ltd has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $59.49.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $60.18 million during the quarter. Arco Platform had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arco Platform Ltd will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

