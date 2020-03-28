Capital World Investors Purchases 963,000 Shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Capital World Investors grew its position in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,751,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 963,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 3.93% of Simply Good Foods worth $107,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 540.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 2,146.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01. Simply Good Foods Co has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $31.34. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Nomi Ghez purchased 21,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.27 per share, for a total transaction of $495,069.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 110,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,844.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.16 per share, with a total value of $231,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,442.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 125,461 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,588. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Simply Good Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

