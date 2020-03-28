Capital World Investors Raises Stake in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)

Capital World Investors raised its position in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 3.21% of Bandwidth worth $48,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC now owns 109,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.88.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,530 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $177,454.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,459.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 690 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $44,705.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,602 shares in the company, valued at $492,533.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,256 shares of company stock worth $574,115 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

BAND stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $90.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 613.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. Bandwidth had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

