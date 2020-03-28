Capital World Investors Sells 100,000 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Capital World Investors lessened its holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 0.10% of Unilever worth $68,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 497,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,469,000 after buying an additional 15,797 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL opened at $49.25 on Friday. Unilever N.V. has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

