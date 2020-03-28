Capital World Investors Sells 1,013,891 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Capital World Investors lessened its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,270,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,013,891 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.56% of Ryanair worth $111,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,418,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,889,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 673,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,032,000 after buying an additional 118,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $54.50 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.65.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.78. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RYAAY. TheStreet lowered shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.