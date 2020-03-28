Capital World Investors Sells 10,841 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Capital World Investors lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,841 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.07% of Booking worth $60,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,336,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich now owns 2,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $1,225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,883.88.

BKNG opened at $1,255.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,650.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,898.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.11 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $22.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 66.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

