Capital World Investors Trims Stake in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Capital World Investors reduced its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,977,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,021 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 2.44% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $77,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $61,077,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,776,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,148,000 after acquiring an additional 162,594 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,679,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,632,000 after acquiring an additional 335,655 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 1,201,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,223,000 after acquiring an additional 295,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David D. Chang sold 20,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $392,668.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,215,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,779,876.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alison Moore sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $71,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,535 shares of company stock valued at $572,160. Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALLO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 16.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $33.80.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

