Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,527,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,107 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.69% of Capri worth $96,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capri from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.86.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.01. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

