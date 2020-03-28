Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Short Interest Update

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the February 27th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of CSTR traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 66,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $166.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57. Capstar Financial has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $17.48.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Capstar Financial by 13.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 26,202 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $747,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

