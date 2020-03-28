Cardano Price Hits $0.0295 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $765.96 million and approximately $77.20 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000474 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, OTCBTC, HitBTC and Bitbns.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00019378 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.89 or 0.02726060 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00001204 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008094 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000992 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006372 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Indodax, Coinnest, Bittrex, DragonEX, Huobi, ABCC, Gate.io, OKEx, Binance, Coinbe, ZB.COM, CoinFalcon, Cryptopia, Bitbns, Cryptohub, OTCBTC, LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, Bithumb, Altcoin Trader, Exmo and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

