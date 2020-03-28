Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Short Interest Update

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,868,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the February 27th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 328,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.71 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.87. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $55.22.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

