CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Purchased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 141.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,337 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.98% of CareDx worth $8,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,059,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 988,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,313,000 after acquiring an additional 29,554 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,884,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 486.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 28,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $266,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,029,817.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sasha King sold 7,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $192,213.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,537.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,390 shares of company stock valued at $863,614. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDNA. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of CDNA opened at $21.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.72. CareDx Inc has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $41.27.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $35.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.90 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 22.80% and a negative net margin of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CareDx Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

