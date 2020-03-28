CargoX One Day Volume Reaches $2,289.00 (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 47.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One CargoX token can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. CargoX has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $2,289.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CargoX has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.82 or 0.02509826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00195575 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00043105 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00034123 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX was first traded on December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,218,230 tokens. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio.

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

