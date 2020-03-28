CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.10. CarGurus reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.80 million.

A number of analysts have commented on CARG shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Sunday, February 16th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

CARG stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,699,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,760. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.55.

In other news, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $198,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 301,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,708.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $632,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,680.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 401,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,752,416. Corporate insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 132,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 40,885 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 41,023 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,191,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,905,000 after purchasing an additional 212,745 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $998,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

