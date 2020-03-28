Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 40,007,300 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the February 27th total of 29,150,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $14,365,830,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,194,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter worth about $198,637,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,246,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,674,000 after buying an additional 2,205,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 418.1% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,323,000 after buying an additional 1,418,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCL. Wedbush raised their price target on Carnival from to in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.53.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $14.41 on Friday. Carnival has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average is $42.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.88%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

