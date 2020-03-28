Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) Short Interest Up 30.5% in March

Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 589,100 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the February 27th total of 451,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 665,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Carnival during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Carnival by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 16,837 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Carnival by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 65,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Carnival by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 6.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CUK traded down $2.58 on Friday, reaching $12.30. 2,054,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.31. Carnival has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $55.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

