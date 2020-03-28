Carry Market Capitalization Achieves $6.77 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Carry token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy. Carry has a market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Carry has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00051802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000683 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.48 or 0.04921226 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00066092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00036973 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015952 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003582 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRE) is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Carry's total supply is 5,385,315,743 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,525,667,992 tokens. Carry's official website is carryprotocol.io. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

