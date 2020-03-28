Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the highest is ($0.16). Carvana reported earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carvana.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 98.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Carvana from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.94.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $29,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVNA stock traded down $7.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,176,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,955,435. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.55 and a 200 day moving average of $80.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.90. Carvana has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $115.23.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carvana (CVNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.