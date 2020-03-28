carVertical 1-Day Volume Tops $4,042.00 (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One carVertical token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. carVertical has a market cap of $807,626.28 and $4,042.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.68 or 0.02510147 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00195188 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00041979 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034193 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical launched on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

