Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,545 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.52% of Casey’s General Stores worth $30,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Sidoti upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.64.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $132.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $181.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

In other news, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $327,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,068.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total transaction of $1,344,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,573.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

