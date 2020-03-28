Cashaa Price Hits $0.0048 (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Cashaa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Exrates and TOPBTC. Cashaa has a market cap of $3.63 million and $307.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cashaa has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.13 or 0.02474356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00193872 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00042264 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033936 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Cashaa

Cashaa launched on October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates, TOPBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

