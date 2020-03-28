Caspian Market Cap Reaches $2.06 Million (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 28th. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Caspian token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. Caspian has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $800,166.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Caspian Profile

CSP is a token. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech.

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

