Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 627,700 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the February 27th total of 451,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from to in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $800,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,250.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $6,125,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,813,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 365,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 85,231 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 223.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 102,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 70,845 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $923,000. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $28.27 on Friday. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $39.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $455.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.90.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 million. Research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.