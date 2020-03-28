Castle (CSTL) Price Hits $0.0037 on Top Exchanges

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. In the last week, Castle has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One Castle coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. Castle has a market cap of $64,016.31 and approximately $34.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.82 or 0.01040553 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00042613 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000111 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 17,249,749 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech.

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.