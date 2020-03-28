CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Short Interest Down 13.4% in March

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the February 27th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Jonathan Bedway bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $58,440.00. Also, EVP Ralph Burchianti bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $78,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,233 shares of company stock worth $141,431. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $1,497,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CB Financial Services by 25.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in CB Financial Services by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,482. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.81. The stock has a market cap of $102.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.36. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBFV. TheStreet cut shares of CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

