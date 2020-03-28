CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) vs. Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Head-To-Head Comparison

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) and Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get CBM Bancorp alerts:

This table compares CBM Bancorp and Broadway Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBM Bancorp $8.28 million 6.02 $670,000.00 N/A N/A Broadway Financial $17.90 million 2.15 -$210,000.00 N/A N/A

CBM Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Broadway Financial.

Profitability

This table compares CBM Bancorp and Broadway Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBM Bancorp 6.60% 1.02% 0.29% Broadway Financial -1.15% -0.42% -0.05%

Risk & Volatility

CBM Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadway Financial has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.8% of CBM Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of CBM Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CBM Bancorp and Broadway Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBM Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CBM Bancorp beats Broadway Financial on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans. It also invests in various investment securities. The company operates through a main office located in Baltimore County, Maryland; and three branch offices located in Arbutus, Bel Air, and Pasadena, Maryland. CBM Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, including multi-family mortgage, single family mortgage, commercial real estate, church, construction, commercial, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities issued by federal government agencies, residential mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. The company operates through three branch offices comprising two offices in Los Angeles and one in Inglewood, California. Broadway Financial Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CBM Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBM Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.