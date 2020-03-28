CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) will announce earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. CDK Global reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CDK Global.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CDK Global from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CDK Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $56,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,194.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CDK Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CDK Global by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,238,000 after purchasing an additional 492,144 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in CDK Global by 58.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,206,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,327 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in CDK Global by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 357.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 37,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

CDK stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,025. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDK Global (CDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.