CDX Network Market Capitalization Hits $101,523.06 (CDX)

CDX Network (CURRENCY:CDX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last week, CDX Network has traded 33.1% higher against the dollar. CDX Network has a market capitalization of $101,523.06 and approximately $173.00 worth of CDX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CDX Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CDX Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00051508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000681 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.05 or 0.04885653 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00065013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036830 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016050 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

CDX Network Token Profile

CDX Network (CDX) is a token. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2017. CDX Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,546,000 tokens. The official website for CDX Network is cdxnet.com.

CDX Network Token Trading

CDX Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CDX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CDX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CDX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CDX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CDX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.