CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 28th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $710,850.54 and $9.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, Coinsuper, IDEX and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00051917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000685 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.02 or 0.04809856 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00066041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00036839 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015957 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003576 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,653,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, RightBTC, Bancor Network, Coinsuper and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.